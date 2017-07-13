Overaggressive Consumer Financial Protection Bureau enforcement interferes with established National Credit Union Administration rules and procedures, says Rick Nichols, CEO of River Region Credit Union. Nichols told a House Financial Services subcommittee that the CFPB uses its power to advance "ideological goals, despite no evidence of harm to consumers."
Credit union chief blasts CFPB
Full Story:
